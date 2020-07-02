Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 170,425 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,425 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,601 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.65. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

