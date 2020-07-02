NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

