Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Nidec has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

