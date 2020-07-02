Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.56

Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 513504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

