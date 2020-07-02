New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $159.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.86 million to $161.50 million. New Relic reported sales of $141.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $670.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.15 million to $682.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $778.98 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $801.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Relic by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 1.16. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $96.46.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

