Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Neenah worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Neenah by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $819.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

