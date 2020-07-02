Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

