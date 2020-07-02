National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NESR opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 515,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 474,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

