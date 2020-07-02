Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $82.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

NATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

