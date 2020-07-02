Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Mylan reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

