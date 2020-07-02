Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Murphy Oil worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $73,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

