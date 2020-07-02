Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

