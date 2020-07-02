Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,435 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,793,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $177.41 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $179.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

