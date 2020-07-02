Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

