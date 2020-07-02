Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Ubiquiti worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $58,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,372,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $21,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 108.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 110,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The company had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

