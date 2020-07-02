Morgan Stanley Has $18.17 Million Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Match Group worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.