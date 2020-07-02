Morgan Stanley Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Raymond James worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

