Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.