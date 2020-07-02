Morgan Stanley Buys 40,285 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.15% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 202,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.