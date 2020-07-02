Morgan Stanley Buys 252,381 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 202.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

