Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 369.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.37% of Transocean worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 565.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of RIG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

