Molly Langenstein Purchases 75,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 986,208 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

