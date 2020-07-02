Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.