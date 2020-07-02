Michael Disanto Sells 100,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider Michael Disanto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 896,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Michael Disanto sold 24,282 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $183,086.28.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $30,893.43.

LLNW stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $889.67 million, a PE ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLNW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

