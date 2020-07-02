Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

MAXR stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

