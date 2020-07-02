Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Materion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Materion stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

