Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $107,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTN opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

