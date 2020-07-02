Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry in the past year. With travel resuming and economies reopening, Marriot has reopened all of its hotels in the Chinese Mainland. The company also announced that it is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. markets as well. Notably, occupancy rates have improved significantly. However, the coronavirus pandemic still remains a concern. Due to this, RevPAR have also declined significantly. Owing to the crisis, the company has not only suspended dividends and share repurchase program but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Notably, estimates for 2020 have witnessed downward revisions in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock's earnings growth potential.”

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

MAR opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.