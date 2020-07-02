Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manitex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 225,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

