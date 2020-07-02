MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.33

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.33 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 171685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.48.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.40.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,341.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,693,002.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,250.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.