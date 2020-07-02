Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Macerich by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.80. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.