Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCBC shares. ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

