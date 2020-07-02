Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.86

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 67780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.