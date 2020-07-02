Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nelnet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nelnet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

