Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,488 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 206,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.