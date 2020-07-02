Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,583 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of GTT Communications worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 129.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. GTT Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a market cap of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.61.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.