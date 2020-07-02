Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 8,711 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Jeld-Wen worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of JELD opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.