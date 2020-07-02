Legal & General Group Plc Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Copa were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Copa by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Copa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Copa to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

