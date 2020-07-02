Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

