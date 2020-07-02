Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,300 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.