Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,088 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HZO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

HZO opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $475.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

