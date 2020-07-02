Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 1,258.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Dorian LPG worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

