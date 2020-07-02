Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.99

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 4671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a P/E ratio of -44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63.

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.