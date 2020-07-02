Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.73% of Kirkland’s worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 405,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirkland’s news, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 46,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,268.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,808 shares of company stock worth $162,935 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

