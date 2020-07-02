Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,558.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.