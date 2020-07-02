Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $45,012,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $1,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,996 shares of company stock worth $87,815,106 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

