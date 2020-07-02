JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 235,561 Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Flotek Industries worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 135.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

