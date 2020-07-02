JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

