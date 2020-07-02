JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 126,246 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Castlight Health worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 58.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

