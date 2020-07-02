JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

LOMA stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.36. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

